In-Depth: Is San Diego's vaccine superstation era coming to an end?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego may be coming to the end of the "superstation" era for vaccine distribution.

According to county leaders, the focus for the next phase of vaccinations will be on smaller, community-based clinics in places like schools and community centers. They feel that will be the best way to reach San Diegans who have yet to get a vaccine.

"Every day, we're thinking about how do we adjust and change to make it easier and more convenient for folks," says County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

"As a county, we shift our mindset away from superstations and pods and into going into those areas where people traffic and make sure we make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated."

Since January 10, San Diego County has worked with UC San Diego, Scripps Health, and Sharp Healthcare to run five superstations. Altogether, those five sites have given out 841,391 doses of the vaccine. That accounts for 26.4% of all the shots given in the county. (For individual numbers, see map below)

But the site at Petco Park already closed on April 1 to make way for the Padres as the 2021 MLB season began. Monday, UC San Diego announced that their on-campus superstation at RIMAC Arena would close on June 1.

Meanwhile, the two sites run by Sharp have seen drastic declines in the number of people showing up for vaccinations, even as eligibility increases.

"We've gone from over 4,000, maybe 5,000, even 7,000 doses in one day across our five centers, down to between 2 & 3,000 doses across all centers combined," says Sharp VP of System Pharmacy Suzanne Shea.

Shea says her system has already started looking into ways to transition out of the superstation model. A spokesperson for Sharp Healthcare told ABC 10News they have no plans to close the superstations right now and will keep them open until everyone who got the first shot at one of their sites can get a second shot in the same location.

Scripps Healthcare, which runs the superstation at Del Mar, says they don't know how much longer it will be open. But, Scripps just doubled the size of the site, increasing capacity to 10,000 shots per day. Officials with Scripps say they will have to adjust their hours and days of operations to accommodate upcoming events at the fairgrounds.

In the meantime, county officials hope the smaller sites will eliminate many of the superstations' problems.

Issues with weather and vaccine supply led to closures and cancellations. Traffic problems kept people waiting in their cars for hours when they went to an appointment. Getting an appointment was often a confusing and complicated process. And many people in underserved communities weren't able to go to a superstation because of transportation issues.

"We're able to pivot on a dime," Shea says of the upcoming changes. "If it's been hard to come to us, we'll come to you."

Still, the superstations helped San Diego become a leader in the state for vaccinating its population. As of May 11, San Diego County says 64% of all eligible people ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 47% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

County-run vaccination sites offering walk-up vaccinations, pending supplies:

Copley-Price YMCA

4300 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105

Mondays & Fridays

9 AM – 3:30 PM

East Public Health Center

367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Lemon Grove Community Center

(last day at this location: 4/29, moving to Lemon Grove Senior Center on 5/2)

3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Rhoades Recreation Center

600 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista

Tuesday-Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)

5450 Linda Vista Road, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mar Vista High School

524 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Martin Luther King Community Center

140 E. 12th St, National City

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mexican Consulate

1549 India St, San Diego

Tuesday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

North Inland – First United Methodist Church

341 Kalmia Street, Escondido

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

San Ysidro – Southwestern College

460 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford St, Chula Vista

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)

415 Euclid Ave, San Diego

Friday & Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13

5130 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Border View YMCA

3601 Arey Dr. San Diego

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)

4343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Sites – Open specific days only. Note dates.

Mira Mesa Senior Center

8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Friday 5/14

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Mission San Luis Rey

4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

Thursday 4/29

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Northgate Market: City Heights

5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105

Thursday 5/13

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

Saturday 5/8

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Sherman Heights Community Center

2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102

Tuesday 4/27

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Southwestern College Otay Lakes

900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Friday 4/30

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru