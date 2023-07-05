Imperial Beach opens half the shoreline for the Fourth

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — The Imperial Beach pier separates the north and south sides of the beach. For the Fourth of July, the City decided the pier is where the water changes from polluted to swim-able.

Imperial beach-goers relaxed in the sunshine and sand, but even on a federal holiday, the yellow warning signs couldn't catch a break.

“I will not go in the water. Obviously there’s a sign that says do not go into the water," said Miguel Gutierrez, IB resident. "The only water I'll be going to is the shower after this.”

So why are people going in the water? Only the South side of Imperial Beach was closed on Tuesday. That means if anyone wanted to swim, they just took a few steps North.

RELATED: Fourth of July celebrations across San Diego County

“I would not want to go to the beach today,” said Mason Donnelly, IB resident.

Others avoided the water all together.

“Everybody’s kind of staying close to home and enjoying themselves that way I guess,” said Mason Donnelly's father.

A little further off shore, IB residents biked around, grabbed some beers, or hung out at the park for a barbecue.

“This is all my family and friends we always get together here for the last past eight years.”

Even when the water’s murky, IB keeps the glass half full especially on the Fourth.

“You can’t kill IB spirit," said Jarrod Caswell, the Founder of IB Shuffling Service. "They’re used to it.”