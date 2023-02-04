Imperial Beach fire heavily damages 2 apartment units, destroys car

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says its bomb/arson unit is investigating an apartment complex fire in Imperial Beach that happened early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista and San Diego all responded to the scene in the 600 block of Emory St. around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation also responded, the press release said.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in less than 30 minutes, according to SDSD.

No injuries were reported in this fire; however, two apartment units "sustained heavy damage," deputies said.

Additionally, a car parked nearby the complex was destroyed in the fire.

The bomb/arson unit is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. If you have any information for deputies about this incident, give the sheriff's department a call at 858-565-5200.

