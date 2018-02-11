Imperial Beach closed due to possible Tijuana sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Imperial Beach has been closed Sunday due to a sewage leak in Tijuana.

According to lifeguards, a pump station in Tijuana was shut down from 8 p.m. Saturday night to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shutdown prompted the County Health Department to close the beach as a precaution.

Officials say the beach has been closed from South Seacoast Drive to the Tijuana River.

Given the impending rain due to hit San Diego County Monday, it's unclear when Imperial Beach will reopen.

