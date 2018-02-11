Imperial Beach closed due to possible Tijuana sewage spill

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 55°
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2007, file photo, the beaches adjacent to the Tijuana Estuary. Officials in California are crying foul after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed into the U.S. for more than two weeks. A report released Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, by the International Boundary and Water Commission says the spill was caused Feb. 2 by an apparent rupture in a sewage collector pipe and wasn't contained until Thursday. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Imperial Beach has been closed Sunday due to a sewage leak in Tijuana.
According to lifeguards, a pump station in Tijuana was shut down from 8 p.m. Saturday night to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
The shutdown prompted the County Health Department to close the beach as a precaution.
RELATED: South Bay mayor says raw sewage from Mexico has only gotten worse
Officials say the beach has been closed from South Seacoast Drive to the Tijuana River.
Given the impending rain due to hit San Diego County Monday, it's unclear when Imperial Beach will reopen.
RELATED: City of Imperial Beach asking for federal investigation into Playas de Tijuana sewage spill