Identities of Ramona shooting victims released

Allison Horn
3:57 PM, Jan 4, 2018
RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego County Sheriff's detectives identified Thursday the woman found dead in a Ramona home after a call about a murder-suicide.

Samantha Hayes Benegas, 22, was discovered by deputies Wednesday about noon in the home on Del Amo Rd. She was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.

Bryan Hinkle, 35, was found near the home suffering from a serious wound. He was flown to the hospital for treatment but not expected to survive.

Deputies had arrived at the scene after a 911 call reported a murder and a suicide. Investigators have not determined the identity of the caller.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff's homicide detectives at 858-974-2321.

