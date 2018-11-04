Portion of I-5 to close overnight for the next two weeks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans is warning drivers about a series of overnight closures along Interstate 5 over the next two weeks.

From Sunday, November 4 through Thursday, November 8, northbound I-5 will be closed between La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue between 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-5 will also be closed from Tuesday, November 13 through Thursday, November 15 in the same area from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The agency is encouraging motorists to take an alternate route to avoid possible congestion.

The section of the interstate will be closed so crews can remove the temporary wooden structures from the new Gilman Drive Bridge over I-5. About half the falsework has already been removed.