I-5 northbound lane closure impacts traffic around airport, Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some travelers were more worried about the drive to the San Diego International Airport than the flight itself Saturday as construction was underway on I-5's northbound lanes.

“We came to the airport early just to make sure we could get through whatever,” said Cynthia Ginnish, one traveler.

From National City all the way to State Route 163 North, only one lane of I-5 north is open this weekend. This includes most on-ramps leading to the airport.

“It would only take us fifteen minutes to get from Chula Vista to the airport, but today it was doubled,” said Belinda, another traveler.

RELATED: Stretch of northbound I-5 in downtown San Diego closed for weekend repair

This is the second time in September Caltrans closed a stretch of the 5. Both times, crews were working to repair the bridge over the 163. Airport authorities warned travelers to arrive two hours early or take alternate routes, including the 805, the 163 or the 15.

“We had spoke last night and we decided we would take the streets all the way down here,” Belinda said.

But the traffic didn't stop San Diegans from enjoying their weekend. Crowds of people came to Little Italy for the farmers market and a cup of coffee from Parakeet Cafe.

“A lot of people walking around here come take coffee or food, but the line is always around the corner,” said cafe supervisor Vanessa Sanchez.

Sanchez says she left for work extra early from her home in Lemon Grove and still arrived 15 minutes late.

“It took me more than an hour to get here. I got here in an Uber and the Uber took me around San Diego it was so crazy," she says.

Caltrans says these delays will continue until the freeway opens up again at 5 a.m. on Monday.