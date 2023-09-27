Watch Now
Stretch of northbound I-5 in downtown San Diego to be closed for weekend repair

A stretch of Interstate 5 in the downtown San Diego area is slated to be shut down for repair work.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For the second time in September, a stretch of Interstate 5 in the downtown San Diego will be shut down for an entire weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, some northbound I-5 lanes will be closed from the National City area (at the Mile of Cars off-ramp) to state Route 163 for Caltrans repair work.

The weekend project is for crews to repair the bridge deck over SR-163.

The closure will last until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.

Caltrans said: “One lane of northbound I-5 will remain open to access State Route 15 (SR-15), State Route 75 (SR-75), State Route 94 (SR-94), and State Route 163 (SR-163) as well one lane through the work area. Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector.”

The following ramps will be shut down during the project, according to Caltrans:

-- westbound SR-94 connector for the duration of the work
-- F Street on-ramp for the duration of the work
-- B Street on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- Pershing Drive on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- 19th Street on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- 6th Street off-ramp for the duration of the work

Three weeks ago, Caltrans repair work forced the closure of the southbound side of I-5 in roughly the same area, but that closure reopened ahead of schedule.

