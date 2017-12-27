Husband of Kentucky woman killed in Christmas Eve dog attack blames dogs' owner

(KGTV) - The husband of a Kentucky woman killed when their neighbor's two dogs attacked them wants the owner held responsible for his wife's death.

The attack took place on Christmas Eve just after 10 a.m., according to Bell County Kentucky Sheriff's Department. John Saylor, said his wife, Lorraine, was outside feeding their cats when their neighbor's two pit bulls attacked, according to ABC-affiliate WATE.

Saylor went to check on his 66-year-old wife after he noticed she had been outside for a long time. When he went outside, he told WATE the dogs attacked him.

He fought back the dogs with the help of his brother and returned moments later with his gun. He found his wife lying motionless outside.

"She was weak and about 105 pounds," Saylor told WATE. "I said, 'Oh God! Oh no! Please no!' I checked her pulse just in case."

Saylor was able to shoot both dogs, killing one and causing the other to run away, according to Sheriff's deputies. The second dog returned the next day, authorities said Monday, and was put down by animal control officers.

The owner of the two dogs, identified as 42-year-old Johnny Dale Lankford, has been charged with harboring a vicious animal. Sheriff's officials said Lankford was in jail at the time of the attack on charges of domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment from an incident on Dec. 22.

"I'm sure he will see this. I hope he does. He's responsible for my wife's death," Saylor said.

WATE's report below: