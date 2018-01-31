Husband arrested for killing wife, leaving body in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The husband of a woman whose body was found in San Diego Bay in 2016 was arrested last week on suspicion of murder.

32-year-old Elizabeth Sullivan was reported missing to San Diego Police on October 14, 2014.

Homicide and Missing Person detectives conducted an extensive search at Liberty Station, where she had last been seen.

Sullivan’s body was discovered two years later in San Diego Bay, along 2600 Farragut Rd. in Liberty Station.

A friend told 10News that Sullivan and her husband, who was in the Navy, were having marital problems.

Homicide detectives determined Sullivan, a mother of two, was murdered and identified the suspect as her husband Matthew.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Matthew Sullivan’s arrest last week and took him into custody at his home in Wyoming, Delaware. He will be extradited to San Diego.