Husband and wife arrested on suspicion of New Year's Day stabbing murder in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a husband and wife suspected of killing an Oceanside man on New Year’s Day.

Officers got a call about a man suffering from a stab wound shortly before midnight in the 1100 block of North Coast Highway.

The victim, 33-year-old David Viars, died at the hospital.

RELATED: Man stabbed to death in Oceanside

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, police in Westminster arrested Jereme and Kelsey Rasmussen on suspicion of attempting to pass stolen checks.

A records check revealed the two were wanted in connection with Viers’ murder, police said.

Oceanside Police want anyone with information to call Detective Erik Ellgard at 760-435-4748 or the Oceanside Police Anonymous Tip Line at 760-435-4730.