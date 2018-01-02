Man stabbed to death in Oceanside

Jermaine Ong
5:26 AM, Jan 2, 2018
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Oceanside that left a man dead.

Police said the incident was reported shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Coast Highway.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find a white male in his 30s suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died on the way to the hospital.



Police did not immediately provide information on the suspected attacker in the case.

The victim's identity was not revealed.

