Man stabbed to death in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Oceanside that left a man dead.
Police said the incident was reported shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Coast Highway.
Responding officers arrived at the scene to find a white male in his 30s suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Police did not immediately provide information on the suspected attacker in the case.
The victim's identity was not revealed.