Watch Now
News

Actions

Huntington Beach officer in car hits, kills pedestrian

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 01:02:30-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian before dawn Saturday while responding to a call in a Southern California seaside community, authorities said.

The 22-year-old Huntington Beach police officer was about a block away from Sunset Beach when he ran into the 45-year-old pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol said in a report.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died, authorities said.

The pedestrian's name was not immediately released. The officer was not injured in the crash, authorities said. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Local News

Give a child a book bins at North Island Credit Union