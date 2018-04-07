Hundreds turnout for Oceanside half Ironman

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Hundreds showed up early Saturday morning for the Oceanside half-Ironman. The race is a total of 70.3 miles of biking, swimming and running.

For one local Camp Pendleton marine, the race meant so much more.

Captain John Watkins participated in the Ironman in memory of his daughter, Amelia Mae Watkins, also known as Millie.

Millie passed away when she was just 10-years-old from neuroblastoma last year.

Since Millie's death, her family raises money to raise awareness about her specific type of cancer.

The Watkins raised over $8,000 dollars for this race. If you'd like to donate click here: https://www.milliemaestrong.com/