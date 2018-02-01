Hundreds to protest inequality at University of California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thursday, a worker’s union plans to lead students and University of California workers in a protest against "persistent inequality."

The group, called AFSCME Local 3299, is the University of California’s largest employee union.

The statewide protests are against persistent inequality at the University of California, according to the Union.

The Union also said they are protesting recent proposals that would “disproportionately hurt low-wage communities of color.”

The protests come on the 50th anniversary of the deaths of two AFSCME represented sanitation workers in Memphis.

“Fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King and hundreds of courageous heroes in Memphis risked everything to demand dignity, equality and respect for working people,” said AFSCME 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger.

A protest outside the UCSD Thornton Pavillion will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and last until approximately 1 p.m., according to information provided by the union.