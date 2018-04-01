Hundreds search for Easter eggs on Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Only in San Diego, an Easter egg hunt on the beach! Hundreds of kids were out in Mission Beach looking for eggs spread out in the sand.

Belmont Park hosted the event for the 5th year in a row. Over 13,000 eggs were scattered in the sand, filled with candy, ride wristbands and food vouchers. The hunt was scheduled in age groups so the smaller children would also have a chance to find the prizes.

A second Easter egg hunt happened inside of Belmont Park completely free to the public.

The event is so popular that some traveled from out of state and even out of the country to have their kids look for the eggs in the sand.

Some of the Easter eggs had golden tickets inside, with prizes worth up to $75.