Hundreds of kids "Trunk or Treat" at Haunted SDPD Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The San Diego Police Department's Eastern Division opened up their “Trunk or Treat Haunted Station” to more than 500 kids the Skyline neighborhood. Officers and community members helped to transform the station, and students from Morse High School played monsters in the haunted house. The tradition began four years ago, with the goal of connecting the community with law enforcement.

“It’s so safe. It’s so fun. The kids are having a blast,” one woman said, as her cousin played with the police equipment on display.

Outside the station, sponsors gave out candy and snow cones. Officers allowed Trick-Or-Treaters to tour the inside of a SWAT vehicle and ride a police motorcycle.

“When I was a child, we didn’t have a place like this to come to,” one woman said, as her grandchildren played inside the SWAT vehicle. “As I was growing up, they would say 'Don’t eat the candy. Things are unsafe.' But we’re so glad to be here because we know our kids are safe here.”

Residents said this was exactly what the community needed-- An experience that not only keeps the streets safe, but builds good relationships between residents and law enforcement.

“A lot of the kids said, 'I want to be a police officer when I grow up.' And that’s what we want. We want kids from this neighborhood to get interested in becoming a police officer,” Lt. Ernesto Servin of SDPD said.