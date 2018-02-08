How long will $1 million last for San Diego retirees? Not too long...

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you happen to have $1 million stashed away for retirement, you might want to cross off San Diego as a place to settle down once you're done working.

A new study conducted by financial tech company SmartAsset shows how long a $1 million retirement fund would last if you lived in San Diego or 260 other U.S. cities.

The study takes into account expenses such as taxes, housing, utilities, food, health care and transportation.

RELATED: California may not be best place to retire, according to new survey

When it comes to San Diego, $1 million in retirement savings would last you 19.74 years, the study concluded. That number placed San Diego 249th out of the 261 cities that were part of the analysis.

Among the nine California cities included in the study, San Diego ranked 6th; your money wouldn't last long in San Francisco (9th in the state at 15.93 years), but it would go pretty far in Bakersfield (1st in California at 26.32).

According to the SmartAsset study, the city where your $1 million retirement fund would last the longest is McAllen, Texas -- a city located 240 miles south of San Antonio, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED: How to get your taxes done for free

The city that ranked last on SmartAsset's list? New York City at 12.54 years.

To see SmartAsset's interactive map, click here.