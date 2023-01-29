House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home.

According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and SDG&E shut off the electric and gas for the home. The family was offered Red Cross assistance; however, they declined to take it. The family's dog was also evacuated from the home.

The family's fire alarm warned them about the fire, and that's how they managed to get out of the home on time, according the the fire department.