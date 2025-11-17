Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House explosion in Southern California injures 8 and damages nearby homes

chino_hills_house_explosion_kabc_ap.png
KABC via AP
This image taken from video provided by KABC shows damaged homes and vehicles as firefighters work on the scene in Chino Hills, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A house exploded in a Southern California neighborhood, injuring eight people and damaging two homes nearby, with firefighters evacuating a total of 16 homes.

Firefighters in Chino Hills did not say what caused the explosion Sunday, but said that a gas leak had been stopped. Photos and video from the scene showed the house reduced to a pile of rubble.

“Crews will remain on scene to continue the overhaul and investigation,” the Chino Valley Fire District posted online.

The fire department said four people were taken from the home to a hospital, and four others brought themselves. Their conditions were not immediately known.

KABC-TV reported witnesses said they saw people running from the exploded home, including children crying for help.

People whose homes were not damaged were later allowed to return.

A phone message seeking comment was left by the AP with the Southern California Gas Company.

Chino Hills has about 78,000 people and is about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

