SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police were called to the scene after a hot air balloon landed unexpectedly in the Del Mar area Thursday night.

According to police, the hot air balloon went down on Via De La Valle and El Camino Real near the San Diego Polo Club and Del Mar Horse Park. No injuries were reported following the landing.

10News Meteorologist Angelica Campos says winds are light in the area at around 8 miles-per-our.