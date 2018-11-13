Homeless man arrested for Chula Vista arson

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a Chula Vista pro-rent control office.

According to Chula Vista Police, Christopher Treyvoun Jenkins was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including burglary and arson.

On Friday, Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.

When they arrived, officers noticed a large plume of smoke coming from the suite. The Chula Vista Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Throughout their investigation, police learned that the organization was also burglarized twice in the last 10 months.

Police say Jenkins is homeless and told detectives that he set fire to the building due to an ongoing dispute with the tenants over the disposal of his personal property.

Police say there is no evidence that the crimes were politically motivated.