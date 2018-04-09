Homeless advocate 'Waterman' dies after battle with brain cancer

(KGTV) - A San Diego homeless advocate known as “Waterman Dave” died Monday after a long battle with brain cancer.

David Ross, 83, was known for using his own Social Security income to buy water for the homeless. He also found sponsors for portable restrooms.

In 2010, Ross filed a lawsuit against a San Diego Police officer who Ross said assaulted him while he was handing out water in East Village. Ross said he suffered a concussion and torn rotator cuff. No criminal charges were filed against the officer.

RELATED: No charges filed against officer accused of abusing 'Waterman'

Ross' friends did not reveal his cause of death. There is no immediate word of a memorial.