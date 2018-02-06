Hiker spots blue sludge at popular Tecolote Canyon trail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Giant globs of blue paint are contaminating one of San Diego’s top hiking destinations, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park.

Tamara Tuttle told 10News she came across the paint Sunday morning while hiking with friends on the trail southeast of Balboa Ave. and Clairemont Dr.

Tuttle said she could smell the fumes 100 yards away.

The blue sludge was located in a culvert, under freshly-painted graffiti.

10News spoke with a bicyclist who said the problem had happened before.