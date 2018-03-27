Hiker rescued after falling 100 feet at Mount San Gorgonio

SAN BERNARDINO (KGTV) -- A man was seriously injured after falling 100 feet at Mount San Gorgonio Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Anthony Casteneda was hiking with friends near High Creek Trail when he lost his footing and fell approximately 100 feet.

After the fall, Casteneda was unable to hike out of the area due to serious injuries he sustained during the fall.

Deputies say Casteneda’s friends were able to call for help. The department had to use a rescue helicopter to hoist Casteneda from the heavily-forested ice-covered slope.

In a release, deputies say Casteneda’s rescue was the second of the day Sunday.