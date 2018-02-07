High-speed pursuit leads deputies from East County street to North County cul-de-sac

Mark Saunders
4:24 PM, Feb 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One person was arrested in North San Diego County after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that began in Santee.

A Nissan Altima reported stolen Tuesday was spotted by San Diego Sheriff's deputies on Cuyamaca Street in Santee just after 3 p.m. Deputies began to pursue the vehicle and the suspect led deputies onto westbound State Route 52,  northbound Interstate 805, and northbound I-5.

At least one vehicle was reportedly hit during the pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The suspect exited the interstate into Carlsbad and drove onto a cul-de-sac at Shoal Court. Deputies were able to corner the suspect and take the person into custody.

No injuries were reported.

