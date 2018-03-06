HiCaliber Horse Rescue receives tax report warning from Attorney General's Office

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Attorney General’s office sent a warning to HiCaliber Horse Rescue in Valley Center, days after a Team 10 investigation into the group’s practices.

The rescue is delinquent with the Registry of Charitable Trusts for failing, in part, to submit its 2016 taxes, according to the Attorney General’s office.

HiCaliber told Team 10 investigator Jennifer Kastner it was honest mistake that’s being addressed.

RELATED: Questions of fraud and abuse at prominent horse rescue

The group told 10News it received an extension on its 2016 taxes because of a personal emergency.

The rescue recently came under fire for euthanasia and questionable fundraising practices.