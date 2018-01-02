Hepatitis A emergency extended in San Diego County

Of those sickened by the disease, which attacks the liver, 20 have died, but none recently.
Officials in the coming weeks will consider ending the emergency declaration by looking at what the new "status quo" for hepatitis is in the county.
Residents in the region who contracted the disease in the past would often become infected while traveling abroad. The new normal could mean that there is some risk of contracting the disease here too, said Dr. Nick Yphantides, the county's chief medical officer.
"I don't know if we're ever going to go back to where we were," he said.
Hepatitis A usually is transmitted by touching objects or eating food that someone with the virus has handled or by having sex with an infected person.
The disease doesn't always cause symptoms but can cause fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, yellowing of the eyes, stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea, according to the HHSA.
The county and city governments took several steps to address the outbreak, including the spraying of a sanitizing formula on streets and sidewalks, the placement of portable hand-washing stations and restrooms in areas where the homeless congregate and a stepped-up immunization campaign.