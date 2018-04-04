Hotel near Harbor Island Park evacuated after smoke spotted in elevator shaft

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters have extinguished the fire that caused a hotel near Harbor Island Park to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the two-alarm fire broke out at the Sheraton on the 1300 block of Harbor Island Drive.

No one was injured, but the fire, which took place in the hotel's elevator shaft, caused at least $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire after they say people reported heavy smoke coming from the elevator shaft.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.