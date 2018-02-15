Harlem Globetrotters make trick shots at USS Midway Museum

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Ahead of their games in San Diego, the Harlem Globetrotters took to the USS Midway Museum to make some trick shots.

Several of the team’s players, TNT Maddox, El Gato Melendez and Zeus McClurkin took three shots in a row to a hoop on the flight deck below.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Globetrotters performing for U.S. troops around the world.

TNT is only the 9th female in the team’s history.

The Globetrotters will play two games at the Valley View Casino Center Friday, February 16 and Friday February 23.

Watch the video of the tricks in the player below: