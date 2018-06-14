FBI searching for Hillcrest bank robber who fled with cash in Big Gulp cup
Mark Saunders
10:46 AM, Jun 14, 2018
4:15 PM, Jun 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police and the FBI are searching for a masked gunman who robbed a Hillcrest bank Thursday morning.
San Diego Police responded to the burglary just after 9:30 a.m. at a Mission Federal Credit Union branch at 269 W. Washington St. The suspect approached a bank teller with a 7-Eleven "Big Gulp" cup in his hand and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the teller, police said.
The teller gave the man cash, placing it into the Big Gulp cup, before the man went to a second teller and demanded more money. The second teller placed more money in the cup.
The robber then fled the bank, reportedly heading west W. Washington St. on foot.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9-inch man, weighing about 200 pounds. His face was covered by a rubber mask and sunglasses, and he was wearing a gray hoodie, black gloves, white shoes, and a San Diego State University beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.