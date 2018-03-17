Gun control advocates to protest Crossroads of the West gun show in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Protesters will be out in full force Saturday protesting the Crossroads of the West gun show in Del Mar.

The protest is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jimmy Durante Boulevard and Villa De La Valle.

In years past, gun control advocates have targeted the show aiming to have the fairgrounds cancel the event.

In 2016, a group of gun control advocates lobbied the Del Mar Fairgrounds board to end the shows saying the venue is inappropriate for a gun show.

"They glamorize the gun culture and help put more guns and more ammunition into the society. We don't believe the public facilities of the fairgrounds should be used for a purpose that is harmful to the public health and welfare," said Wayne Dernetz, of a group called Advocates for Gun Safety.

Saturday’s gun show begins at 9 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.