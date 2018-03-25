Gubernatorial candidates to speak at San Diego forum

Watch the gubernatorial forum in the player below at 10:30:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Sunday morning, gubernatorial candidates will debate education, one of the most important issues to California voters.

The event is being held at the Town and Country Resort and Conference Center located at 500 Hotel Circle North and is free to the public.

The forum, which is expected to draw 1,100 people, begins at 10:30 a.m.

The forum will host the leading gubernatorial candidates who are competing for the seat of Governor of California.

Republican Travis Allen, a member of the California State Assembly, Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, Democrat Delaine Eastin, the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Republican John Cox, a business executive, will all attend the forum.