Grow San Diego's urban canopy with the city's 'free tree' program

- Energy savings: A well-placed large shade tree can provide an average savings of $9 on home air conditioning costs each year.
- Environmental benefits: 100 large, mature trees have the potential to remove seven tons of carbon dioxide, including 328 pounds of other air pollutants, and catch approximately 215,000 gallons of rainwater each year.
- Healthier communities: Statistics show that tree-filled neighborhoods are safer, more sociable, and help to reduce body and mental stress.
- Economic growth: In tree-lined business districts, shoppers report more frequent shopping, longer shopping trips, and a willingness to pay more for parking.
For complete information on the Urban Forest Management Plan, check out the City of San Diego's Urban Forestry Program online publication.