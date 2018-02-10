Group wants to reignite the debate on smoking in public in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - A group plans to reignite the debate over Coronado's ban on smoking outdoors on public property.

The group, Time to Stand, believes the city implemented the ban incorrectly and need to allow voters to decide the fate of smoking on the island.

Organizers told 10News they plan to smoke (cigarettes) in Coronado Saturday to challenge the ban.

In 2014, city officials voted 3-2 to implement the ban on smoking outdoors on all public property, as well as on private property that is open to the general public or within 25 feet of a business that prohibits indoor smoking.

The ban essentially bars smoking to solely on residential properties or private properties that allow smoking within the Coronado city limits.

Coronado has the ability to issue a $100 fine for the first offense. The city's ordinance doesn't cover electronic cigarettes.

ELSEWHERE IN SAN DIEGO...

-- California state law already bans smoking in workplaces, and inside restaurants, bars, and clubs (not including patios.)

-- In San Diego, smoking is banned at all city parks and beaches. People who get caught lighting up can face a $250 fine. Read more.

-- The City of Del Mar bans smoking in select places, including enclosed public places, parks and beaches, and outdoor arenas. Penalties can range from a warning to a fine upwards of $1,000. Read more.

-- Solana Beach also prohibits smoking in public indoor and outdoor areas, including venues, street fairs, and farmer's markets, and within 20 feet of buildings used by the public. Violations could result in fines upwards of $500.

-- El Cajon bands smoking in any public place, including multi-use residential areas, streets and sidewalks, parks, and place where the public congregates. Violating the ban could result in a misdemeanor or infraction punishable by a fine. Read more.

-- In Poway, smoking is prohibited at all city parks and backcountry trails. Read more.

-- Chula Vista, Encinitas, and National City do not allow smoking on outdoor dining patios at restaurants, as well.