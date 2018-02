SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A group of men entered the Nordstrom location at Fashion Valley mall and left with several purses without paying.

San Diego Police said at least five male suspects entered the Mission Valley mall at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday. After grabbing several purses from Nordstrom, the men left without paying.

Police described the suspects as black males wearing hoodies. It wasn't clear how many purses were taken or their value.

San Diego Police are investigating.