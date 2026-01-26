Group arrested after ramming car into Anaheim jewelry store

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Police arrested eight suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, following a burglary at a jewelry store that resulted in two separate vehicle crashes in Anaheim and Fullerton, authorities said.

On Jan, 23, at about 2:30 p.m., the Anaheim Police Department responded to Classic Jewelers at 5753 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, near Imperial Highway and the Riverside (91) Freeway, following reports of a commercial burglary that had just occurred. Employees reported that multiple suspects intentionally rammed a dark-colored Nissan Rogue into the front of the business to gain entry and steal jewelry.

During the burglary, the suspects also stole a firearm from behind the counter that belonged to the business, police said.

"After the burglary, the suspects fled in two separate vehicles, both described as silver or gray Dodge Chargers, leaving the Nissan at the scene, which was later determined to be stolen," Sgt. Eric Anderson said.

An Anaheim police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles a short time later near the 91 Freeway and East Street, he said. The vehicle exited at Lemon Street and the officer followed it northbound but did not initiate a traffic stop, and no police pursuit was underway as the vehicle approached Orangethorpe Avenue and became involved in a multi-vehicle collision, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and after searching the area, police located and arrested three additional suspects.

The second suspect vehicle was located in Fullerton near Harbor and Brea boulevards by Anaheim police officers in a helicopter. That vehicle was later involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Euclid Street and Malvern Avenue in Fullerton, police said.

"At that time, no officers from the Fullerton or Anaheim police department were in pursuit of the vehicle and arrived on scene as the collision occurred," Anderson said. "Two individuals believed to be involved in the burglary were immediately located and arrested."

A handgun allegedly was recovered at the scene as well.

Two additional males, also believed to be involved in the crime, were located in the rear of separate homes several hours later.

"Additionally, several jewelry items were located at both scenes," he said. "Detectives are working to determine whether it is the same firearm and jewelry that were stolen during the burglary."

Several other motorists were taken to hospitals with non-life- threatening injuries as a result of the collisions, police added.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old boy; Latrell Mathews, 19; Deondre Jones, 23 and Leontrey Gipson, 23, of Los Angeles; Inglewood residents Khamari Toles, 20, Khilen Toles, 20, and Jose Andres Martinez- Colindres, 24; and Compton resident Tylaind Brown, 20.

The seven adult suspects were booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges pending review by the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending further proceedings.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.

