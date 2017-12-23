Groom in Friendship Park nuptials had criminal past

SAN DIEGO - (KGTV) -- In Friendship Park, wedded bliss has turned into outrage.

Back on November 18, Brian Houston got married when the so-called Door of Hope opened, which allowed about a dozen families to be together for a few minutes.

The Border Patrol and group Border Angels partnered for the event, as a group of agents stood nearby.

According to a Union-Tribune report, Houston is awaiting sentencing for trying to smuggle more than 130 pounds of heroin, meth and cocaine at a border crossing in February.

"The agents were understandably upset. They were put in a position where they ended up providing security for a cartel wedding," said Border Patrol union spokesperson Joshua Wilson.

Enrique Morones, Executive Director of Border Angels, says the all families fill out a Border Patrol questionnaire, which then goes back to the Border Patrol for a federal background check.

"We are upset. We don't want any alleged criminals participating in these very special events," said Morones.

We reached out to the Border Patrol to see why the vetting didn't discover the conviction but haven't heard back.