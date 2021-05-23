Watch
Governor caught between key Democratic blocs on oil setbacks

Jae C. Hong/AP
Apartment buildings are seen behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has set some of the nation's most ambitious goals for weaning his state off oil, including a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 and the end of oil production a decade later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 12:30:36-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has set ambitious goals for weaning his state off oil, including calling for an end to oil production by 2045.

But environmentalists want more action in the near term. They're awaiting upcoming rules from the state oil and gas regulator that could require set distances between oil drilling and homes, schools and hospitals.

They point to studies that show elevated health risks from living near drilling sites. But unions representing oil industry workers are opposed to a statewide rule, saying it will cost jobs.

That leaves Newsom caught between two major Democratic voting blocs as he faces an expected recall election.

