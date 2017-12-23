SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A celebration of life for the San Diego County Cal Fire engineer killed while battling the Thomas Fire will be held Saturday with Governor Jerry Brown in attendance.

Cory Iverson died Dec. 14 near the Ventura County community of Fillmore.

The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rock Church in Point Loma. 10News will have live streaming video.

Iverson had been a Cal Fire firefighter since 2009. He is survived by his wife Ashley, and a two-year-old daughter. The family’s second daughter is due this spring.

A GoFundMe account for the family had raised almost $600,000 of its $1 million goal by Friday.

