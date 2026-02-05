Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Government lawyer yanked from immigration detail in Minnesota after telling judge ‘this job sucks’

ice_enforcement_minnesota_snow_apphoto.png
Ryan Murphy/AP
Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations in a neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Minneapolis.
ice_enforcement_minnesota_snow_apphoto.png
Posted

(AP) — A government lawyer who told a judge that her job “sucks” during a court hearing stemming from the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota has been removed from her Justice Department post, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Julie Le had been working for the Justice Department on a detail, but the U.S. attorney in Minnesota ended her assignment after her comments in court on Tuesday, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

At a hearing Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, for several immigration cases, Le told U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell that she wishes he could hold her in contempt of court “so that I can have a full 24 hours of sleep.”

“What do you want me to do? The system sucks. This job sucks. And I am trying every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need,” Le said, according to a transcript.

Le’s remarks reflect the intense strain that has been placed on the federal court system since Trump returned to the White House.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER