GOP lawmaker joins recall race targeting California governor

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - This Aug. 31, 2017 file photo shows Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Granite Bay, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Voters in two California legislative districts are picking new senators to fill vacancies created by last fall's election. The special elections Tuesday, March 26, 2019 aim to fill the seats formerly held by Democrat Ricardo Lara, who was elected insurance commissioner, and Republican Ted Gaines, who won a seat on the Board of Equalization. Riley is one of six candidates want to succeed Gaines in the massive northeastern 1st Senate District. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Kevin Kiley
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:43:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker is joining the growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is one of Newsom's most vocal critics at the Statehouse and announced on Twitter that he would enter the race. He says he faults the governor for “special interest corruption” and promises to be an antidote to the governor’s “neglectful approach” to governing.

The 36-year-old lawyer from suburban Sacramento is seen as a rising personality in the state GOP. The recall's organizer has said Kiley could unite those backing the effort to remove Newsom.

