Positively San Diego: 'Operation Dress Code' breaking down barriers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend women transitioning out of the military will have the opportunity to bring home an entirely new wardrobe.

The event is called Operation Dress Code and features thousands of items, including clothing, purses, and accessories.

“Sometimes transition can take a lifetime," said volunteer RanDee McLain, with Mental Health Systems.

“The transition has been the hardest for me, I don’t think anybody talks about the emotional side when you separate, " said Timika Saldana, who's transitioning from the Coast Guard. "I have a job lined up, we’re going to be great, we're going to be fine, but they don’t talk about you’re losing a sense of yourself, your uniform is going away, you don’t know how to dress.”

Women can also get resume help, get professional headshots, and meet with employers.

Organizers say it's a reminder that when the uniform goes away, the sisterhood does not.

Walk-ins will be allowed but organizers suggest registering in advance.

