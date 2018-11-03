Positively San Diego: 'Operation Dress Code' breaking down barriers

“The transition has been the hardest for me, I don’t think anybody talks about the emotional side when you separate, " said Timika Saldana, who's transitioning from the Coast Guard. "I have a job lined up, we’re going to be great, we're going to be fine, but they don’t talk about you’re losing a sense of yourself, your uniform is going away, you don’t know how to dress.”
Women can also get resume help, get professional headshots, and meet with employers.
Organizers say it's a reminder that when the uniform goes away, the sisterhood does not.
Walk-ins will be allowed but organizers suggest registering in advance.