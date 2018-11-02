Positively San Diego: Officers around San Diego take part in 'Cop on a Rooftop' at Dunkin' stores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police officers gathered at doughnut shops around San Diego Friday morning, but they didn’t go inside.



Officers from different agencies in San Diego County stood on the rooftops of several Dunkin’ locations for the second annual Cop on a Rooftop event, which benefits Special Olympics Southern California.



Those who visited a participating store and made a donation between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday morning received a coupon for a free coffee.



Dunkin’ stores in National City, Ramona, El Cajon, downtown San Diego, Naval Base San Diego, NAS North Island, MCAS Miramar and Camp Pendleton took part in the event.



“With Dunkin' and law enforcement as our teammates, we'll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs,'' said Special Olympis Southern California CEO Bill Shumard.



Anyone interested in supporting the cause can donate online at www.sosc.org/coponarooftop.