Glider pilot crashes on cliffs below Torrey Pines Gliderport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego firefighters and lifeguards are rescuing a glider pilot from the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Gliderport.
The accident happened Tuesday just after 11 a.m.
Crews said the pilot was in a dangerous position on the cliff face. Firefighters considered using a helicopter for the rescue but were concerned the rotor wash would blow the pilot from the cliff.
Firefighters are using a basket to pull the pilot to the top of the cliff.
10News is monitoring the breaking story.