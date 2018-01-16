Glider pilot crashes on cliffs below Torrey Pines Gliderport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego firefighters and lifeguards are rescuing a glider pilot from the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

The accident happened Tuesday just after 11 a.m.

Crews said the pilot was in a dangerous position on the cliff face. Firefighters considered using a helicopter for the rescue but were concerned the rotor wash would blow the pilot from the cliff.

Firefighters are using a basket to pull the pilot to the top of the cliff.

10News is monitoring the breaking story.