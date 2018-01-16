Glider pilot crashes on cliffs below Torrey Pines Gliderport

Allison Horn
12:14 PM, Jan 16, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego firefighters and lifeguards are rescuing a glider pilot from the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

The accident happened Tuesday just after 11 a.m.

Crews said the pilot was in a dangerous position on the cliff face. Firefighters considered using a helicopter for the rescue but were concerned the rotor wash would blow the pilot from the cliff.

RELATED: 21-year-old rescued after 80-foot cliff fall

Firefighters are using a basket to pull the pilot to the top of the cliff.

10News is monitoring the breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top