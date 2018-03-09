Glider crashes into Torrey Pines cliffside, prompting rescue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Fire-Rescue crews rescued a paraglider who into a dangerous Torrey Pines bluff Friday.

SDFD crews arrived at the site of the crash at around 1 p.m. Sky10 footage showed the person clinging to the cliff, wrapped in the wreckage of a broken glider, just over a section of Blacks Beach.

It wasn't immediately clear how the glider crashed or the extent of their injuries.

RELATED: Cliff, air rescue numbers on rise in San Diego County

Crews were able to airlift the person from the cliffside just after 2 p.m. They were immediately brought to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

10News is monitoring this breaking news story: