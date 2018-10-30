Giant Panda Gao Gao says goodbye to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV0 -- An iconic animal at the San Diego Zoo is getting ready to say goodbye.

Giant Panda Gao Gao underwent medical checks before bidding farewell to America’s Finest City.

The panda is the father of five cubs born at the zoo and is being transported to the Chinese Center for Research and Conservation for the Giant Panda.

Gao Gao has spent 15 years in San Diego on a loan agreement with the People’s Republic of China.

Once the panda arrives at the CCRCGP, team members with the research group and the San Diego Zoo will work together to get him acclimated to his new surroundings.

Gao Gao arrived in San Diego in 2003.