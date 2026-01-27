Fullerton police arrest mom after toddler tumbles out of SUV

FULLERTON, Calif. (CNS) - A 35-year-old La Habra woman, whose 19-month-old tumbled out of an SUV she was driving in Fullerton, was behind bars on suspicion of child abuse.

Jacqueline Marie Hernandez of La Habra was booked into the Orange County Jail Sunday, according to jail records.

Video of the incident has been posted on social media showing the child tumbling from the passenger side of a vehicle at North Euclid Street and West Malvern Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Investigators suspect it occurred between 8 and 9 a.m. Jan. 20, police added.

The SUV's driver was turning east onto West Malvern from southbound Euclid when the passenger side door opens and the toddler falls out, police said. The driver immediately brakes and gets out to retrieve the child and drives away, police said.

A witness came forward to police Saturday, which led to Hernandez's arrest, police said. The child is expected to fully recover, police said.

