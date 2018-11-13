Frustration grows after second fire near Teresina apartments in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Frustration is growing after a second fire broke out at the Teresina Apartments in Chula Vista on Sunday night.

Witnesses tell 10News they saw a group of teens playing in the park near the apartments and a few minutes later they noticed the fire.

William Maher lives in the apartment complex. He tells 10News he was the one who made the call to the fire department. Maher says the teens were recording the flames and laughing. He says they ran away when he yelled at him.

The fire was so close to the apartments that the heat shattered several windows and melted window blinds.

Sunday night's fire is the second fire in less than three weeks in that same area. On October 25th, fire crews responded to a fire just feet away.

Maher hopes police will find the teens before someone gets hurt. He's also hoping parents look through their teen's phones to see if they can find the videos that were recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chula Vista Police.