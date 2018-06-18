Friends remember Navy officer killed in motorcycle crash near Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Friends are remembering an accomplished San Diego Navy officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.



Lt. Mason Calhoun, who served on the USS Decatur, died after he was struck by a car as he rode his motorcycle near the Coronado Bridge on June 15. He was just 24 years old.



“At his core, Mason was one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” said friend Matthew Campbell. “Easily the nicest, most amazing person I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing”



“He was just such an interesting [and] charismatic person. So positive; we all have such funny stories from him,” said friend Megan Brooks.



“I didn't think it was real. It's Mason … he’s indestructible,” friend Jackson Moore told 10News.



Brooks, who spent countless hours with Calhoun while they were deployed, said, “He's just a legend, a warrior, and we're all going to miss him a lot.”



Brooks said Calhoun was well on his way of achieving his life-long dream of becoming a Navy SEAL. His friends said he was the kind of man who led by example.



“He would be on the side of the ship chipping paint until 6 at night because his guys had to do it and he wasn't going to send them out there unless he was doing it too,” said Moore.



By all accounts, the impact Calhoun had on those he met will be a lasting one that drives them to live how he did.



“Always make sure that we are trying our best to live like Mason did because he lived life to the fullest every single day. It was incredible,” said Brooks.



The driver who hit Calhoun remained at the scene, and authorities said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.



Formal services for Calhoun have not been announced, but his friends told 10News they’re hoping to place a memorial somewhere on his ship.